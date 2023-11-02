Pokémon Scarlet and Purple has a huge number of secrets and tricks that They can benefit us in the long run if we know how to use them. Such is the case of a player of the Game Freak title, who has found a very pleasant surprise in this regard. Complete guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

In fact, this player has been so lucky that he has encountered a Tera Pawmo, an electric/fighting type Pokémon which is quite strange to find at least in the way it has manifested itself to this player.

What? Is this game joking me?

byu/Odin96086 inPokemonScarletViolet

In fact, the comments of other Pokémon trainers in the post have shown that the surprise you have found This player is as strange and rare as you can get. Consequently, this specific coach has been nicknamed “the lucky one,” or the one who is very lucky.

And the truth is that to come across a meeting of this style, the planets almost have to align. One more curiosity about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple that we cannot miss.

