Pokémon Scarlet and Purple is one of those games that never ceases to surprise us. And much of the blame lies with a Pokémon trainer who wanted to use a Pokémon that has been meme material for decades in the franchise. This is not the first time we have seen something like this “as a form of grace” on the part of the community. We are talking, as you may have already deduced, about Magikarp. A basic Pokémon that by itself does not usually do much, although it is necessary if we want to evolve it to achieve to the mighty Gyarados.

Magikarp has brutally destroyed and pulverized the Raid of the 7 star Typhlosion that we have in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. A feat that has not gone unnoticed. In this article as a guide we will tell you how this event occurred.

OHKO move in Pokémon

This movement is characterized by accumulating the Enough power in a single devastating attack that allows us to defeat even the most powerful enemy we can encounter. In fact, this strategy has already been seen before against other Pokémon, but it is the first (documented) time that it has been used against Hisui’s Typhlosion. And the protagonist, of course, has been Magikarp. To top off the meme and make the feat even more viral.

The video of the process

A post on the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple subreddit has led us to that event. One in which the user with nickname Nommable123 has shown the step by step strategy of how he managed to beat this 7 star raid in the Game Freak game.

Magikarp OHKO vs Typhlosion the Unrivaled

byu/Nommable123 inPokemonScarletViolet

Throughout the video we can see the steps that the coach in question has carried out to achieve a definitive attack that would allow him defeat Hisui’s Typhlosion in one blow. We already saw how in the past an extremely appeared situation occurred with Hisui’s Decidueye.

An incursion that gave us a lot to talk about and that also left us with incredible anecdotes like this one. Below we leave you our complete guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple so that you can adapt to each aspect of the game as best suits you.

