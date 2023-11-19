The universe of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple never ceases to surprise us with new events and very interesting raids. In fact one of the last was Eevee’s 7-star Teraraid. A Teraincursion that for many has not been a great challenge nor did it have the difficulty that we would expect from an event of this caliber. In fact, and as has been repeated lately, trainers have used a specific Pokémon to defeat Eevee in one blow.

Why has this Pokémon been used again to destroy a new Teraraid of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple?

Magikarp OHKO vs Eevee the Unrivaled

As we have seen previously in other Teraincursions, it seems that this trainer’s personal objective is to “embarrass” theoretically very powerful Pokémon, to the point of literally destroying them with a single movement. The strategy clearly involves Magikarp. In the Reddit video you can see the entire process that the player in question has followed to completely dismantle the Eevee Teraraid.

What is known as movement OHKO, consists of hurting the Pokémon on our team to condense great offensive power in the attack of a specific Pokémon on our team. And of course, the chosen one was Magikarp.

Although it seems that many coaches continue without resorting to this kind of strategy, Because it is risky and lacks much complexity and “adrenaline” in combat, others are finding in this game mode insurance to face even the most difficult raids in the game today.

