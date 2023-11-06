The next DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple is being quite a sensation. A few days ago, Nintendo itself announced what the official release date of the Indigo Disc would be, one of the most anticipated DLC from the Pokémon franchise after the Turquoise Mask.

Players are eager to immerse themselves once again in a new story, full of new Pokémon and maybe also clues that lead us to the next Pokémon title. A few weeks ago we informed you that the next Pokémon game is likely to emerge in Unova/Unova.

Would the Indigo Disk be the precursor to this future game? Thanks to the work of the ScreenRant medium we have been able to open a very interesting window to thehe chances that the new Pokémon Scarlet and Purple DLC ended up dropping clues and forging the foundations for the franchise’s next title. To do this, they have left us 10 possible clues to take into account:

The possible Remakes of Pokémon Black and White after the DLC of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. Blueberry Academy is located in Unova The theme of Scarlet and Purple is intertwined with that of Black and White. Many Pokémon returning in the DLC originate from Unova. Archaludon’s design could hide clues about the future game. Amarys could be related to Iris. Drayton would be related to Drayden Crispin would be related to Alder Lacey would be related to Clay Team plasma “Team plasma” still has an important role to play in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

We invite you to take a look whether these points are correct or not. Likewise, we invite you to take a look at our complete guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple and the analysis of the Turquoise Mask.