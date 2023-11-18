Well, we bring you an interesting video related to one of the most beloved franchises among Nintendo fans. It is indeed about Pokémon. And more specifically Pokémon Scarlet and Purple!

In the post below, we can learn that The Pokémon Company has released the video for its new song in collaboration with the musical duo YOASOBI, inspired by Pokémon Scarlet and Purple and called “Biri-Biri”. It was announced a few days ago and is now available in Japanese and English.

This song is inspired in a short novel titled “After the Rain With You”, released on November 10, focused on Mencía and his rival. You can enjoy the official video below:

What do you think?

