Pokémon Scarlet and Purple It periodically has some tournaments of special relevance. Tournaments that serve to continue expanding the name of the franchise and that serve as a space for professionals to perfect and explore all the potential that the title can currently offer us.

It’s about the tournament Dragon King Battlea special competition in which both Miraidon as a Koraidon in the teams made up of Pokémon trainers. This tournament was scheduled to start in the first 3 days of December but it seems that it has been canceled and this is what we know about it.

Serebii Update: The planned Pokémon Scarlet & Violet online competition for Japan, the Dragon King Battle Qualifier has been cancelled after an issue was found where players could replace Koraidon/Miraidon in their team Details @ https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ pic.twitter.com/1gY8LESpNn — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) November 28, 2023

We do not have a resumption date for the tournament, so it is assumed will definitely be canceled. In fact, the reason for the cancellation of this tournament is because it has been detected that players using an error could replace their teams Miraidon y Koraidon.

Which are supposed to be the two fundamental Pokémon to carry out this unique tournament between the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple community. There still does not seem to be a solution to this error, so the tournament is canceled pending new information that sheds more light on whether it will end up being held on other dates or not.

Via