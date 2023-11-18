Pokémon Scarlet and Purple is one of the titles most currently enjoyed by a wide audience. number of players from both the Pokémon community and Nintendo in general. In fact, some of these players are calling for a higher volume of challenges for the game.

More specifically regarding the Eevee 7-Star Raid, in which it seems that many trainers have not encountered the resistance and difficulty that would be expected from an event of such caliber. Opinions and criticisms have been very diverse on the matter.

Eevee raid is way less of a challenge than Pikachu’s

byu/8bit95 inPokemonScarletViolet

Some argued that Eevee’s Teraraid in particular seemed like it fell “half-way” in many ways. It almost felt like Game Freak made the raid too quickly. but without stopping carefully to examine the difficulty of the challenge.

The truth is that at this moment, the debate is still open between those players who demand a higher level of challenge and those who They think that the last Teraincursion has lived up to expectations. Don’t forget to leave us your own opinion regarding this and other topics about the game.

