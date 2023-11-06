Some Pokémon Scarlet and Purple trainers are waiting for the moment when Game Freak wants to add for the next DLC a feature completely focused on the hunt for Shiny. A feature that many players are asking for but that currently does not exist in the game.

That is why with the prompt arrival of the El Disco Índigo DLC, There are thousands of Pokémon trainers They are looking forward to not only new missions, a new scenario and new Pokémon. Also the return and addition of very useful functions for the gaming experience such as Shiny/variocolor hunting.

Petition for gamefreak to add a charm that chimes whenever a shiny Pokémon is near.

As part of the Nintendera community, you can join this debate that is currently open on Reddit whenever you want. Putting some pressure and giving voice to the communitymaybe Game Freak will listen to our wishes facing the Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

Don’t forget to leave us in comments what you expect from this DLC and if you look ready to play it as soon as it comes out. Remember that Nintendo warned a couple of days ago that we would have to have the game completed along with the Turquoise Mask DLC to enjoy a full experience.

