We receive an interesting announcement related to one of the most beloved franchises by Nintendo fans. It is indeed about Pokémon.

In the post below, we can learn that The Pokémon Company has already released a new song in collaboration with the musical duo YOASOBI, inspired by Pokémon Scarlet and Purple and called “Biri-Biri”. It was announced a few days ago and is now available in Japanese and English.

This song is inspired in a short novel titled “After the Rain With You”, released on November 10, focused on Mencía and his rival. You can enjoy the theme below:

What do you think?

