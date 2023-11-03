We already have a new event! Here we get undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that more available content has already been officially offered, in the form of Terraincursiones.

This time, the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, it has now been confirmed that the next Teraraids event has already been launched, focused on this Pokémon. These are the details for Scarlet and Purple:

It’s a battle against Typhlosion of Hisui in Tera7-star raids Can only be captured once per save file It will take place from 00:00 UTC on November 3 to 23:59 UTC on November 5 and again from November 10 to 12 You have our guide for defeat it here You have the rewards it gives here You also have the Pokémon’s statistics below:

Data from the Typhlosion of Hisui from the Teraincursions event of 7 ★ of Scarlet and Purple Pokémon pic.twitter.com/RzlzXleRI3 — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) November 3, 2023

Don’t forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

