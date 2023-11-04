This has been the incredible confrontation that a group of players have carried out in the Typhlosion 7-star raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. A feat that has not taken long to go viral on networks and web pages within the Pokémon community.

Typhlosion’s current raid is being one of the most commented by the Scarlet and Purple community and a group of players have literally “destroyed” the Pokémon in a battle that seemed more like a beating than anything else.

Turn 1 OHKO vs Typhlosion the Unrivaled

byu/Nommable123 inPokemonScarletViolet

At the beginning of the battle we can see how our protagonists prepare to create a unique move that would completely pulverize Typhlosion’s health in the current 7-star raid on Game Freak’s game. In a move that is popularly known as OHKO.

There are many combos that we can use against Typhlosion



