Players of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple They have discovered a fairly effective way to completely eliminate Hisui’s Samurott from combat in a simple way. Something we see regularly lately is the ability of many players to come up with incredible strategies to deal with some of the most complicated raids and combats in the Game Freak game. In this article we will try to give a brief and direct answer to the steps that these players followed to defeat Samurott of Hisui in a short period of time.

Samurott of Hisui in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

Samurott de Hisui has managed to capture the interest of an entire community that has been sharing in recent days some ways to take care of this combat in a relatively simple and quick way. In fact, in the Reddit post itself, the experience and the way to deal with this 7-star raid so widely played by the community has been shared:

Overview of Micrydon, a PPT Official Strategy for 7* Hisuian Samurott

In fact the strategy for Derrotar a Samurott de Hisui has been named as Micrydon and it has an entire roadmap, explained with words and drawings so that Pokémon trainers have a perfect and effective guide to defeat this very special and current incursion in the Nintendo Switch game.

Micrydon: The definitive strategy

Let’s go by parts. This strategy has been used to Exclusively beat Hisui’s Samurott, so if we try to use it in another raid or Pokémon, it may not be as surprisingly effective. If we carry out this strategy well, we can defeat Samurott de Hisui with a single attack:

We will have to have in our squad Miraidon, one of the most special Pokémon in the game. We will have to use the “Charge” skill on him. This will double its electrical damage in the next attack we make of this type. At the same time we will have to have 3 support Pokémon to face this combat and be able to heal and keep alive our Miraidon which will be an indispensable piece of this strategy. These 3 supports will have to use fake tears to reduce the special defense they have Samurott de Hisui. Remember that every time you use a Fake Tears, it is recommended not to make a second move with the support Pokémon. When we use all 3 with our support Pokémon, we can use “Electroderrape” with Miraidon and perform a move OHKO a Samurott de Hisui.

How to use the ultimate move

Once we have followed this strategy step by step and as we have presented it to you, we will have to hit Miraidon’s Electroskid ability and don’t execute your move too soon. To do this we can look at the icons of our equipment in the upper left part of the screen. When we see the message of having used the 3 false tears we can begin our final movement.

In fact, we can check Hisui’s Samurott statistics by pressing the “Y” button to make sure that the fake tears have taken effect before performing the finishing move with Miraidon.

