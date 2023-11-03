As announced yesterday, there is already a date for part two of the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple DLC, which It will be December 14, 2023.

With this news, social networks and forums have been flooded with all kinds of theories and other interesting questions.. One of them is the characters that players would like to see in this Indigo Disc DLC.

This DLC will allow players to go to the Unova regionso this would mark the first return to Unova since Pokémon White 2 and Pokémon Black 2. That’s why fans are chatting about which characters they would like to see back in this DLC.

I Mean He Has To Show Up

byu/DannyTreehouse inPokemonScarletViolet

In this thread There is talk about the return of Cheren, one of the rivals of Pokémon Black and White, so she could return in this DLC as an instructor at the Blueberry Academy. Other users have talked about Bianca, since she could be another teacher and this would be something incredible.

In addition, Players would also like the return of some Pokémon from Unova that could be very interesting, even new evolutions or forms. This would also mean that the return to Unova would not be to that land that we met in Pokémon Black and White, but this is not a negative thing, on the contrary.

Ruetir.com, what would you like to see?

