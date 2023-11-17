Pokémon Scarlet and Purple players can now claim world champion Dragapult completely free for a very limited time.

Join the conversation

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple has become one of the best-selling installments in the entire history of the franchise and has yet to land The Indigo Disc, the second of the DLCs that will be available starting December 14 on Nintendo Switch. This will close the circle of the ninth generation to give way to the 2024 project that should be announced in the month of February and that would land on Nintendo Switch 2. Now, however, it is time to focus on one of the best gifts Game Freak has offered to date.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

And if a few weeks ago we announced to you that Pokémon Scarlet and Purple were preparing to offer you one of the best Pokémon in the world completely free of charge, the code that allows access to it is now available. In case you don’t remember, it’s about Dragapult United States Champion that belongs to team of the Spanish champion Alex Gómez Berna. The code that releases it is LA1CPHANT0M4CE and you can claim it until November 20, so it is a very limited promotion.

How to get the champion Dragapult for free in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

In order to add this very special Dragapult to your team of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, you had to wait until celebration of the International Pokémon Championship of Latin America 2024which is celebrated from November 17 to 19, 2023, so you will have to do it during the aforementioned dates with the 20th as the deadline to claim it. Now that the code has been released, you will have to follow the usual process:

Update your version of Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Purple to the latest availableAccess the Poké portal within the game menuEnter the section Mysterious giftNow go to the option Redeem codeEnter the code LA1CPHANT0M4CE and you will have your long-awaited Dragapult

Regarding Dragapult’s characteristics, its move set is made up of Terablast, Dracoarrows, Back and forth and Phantom Strike. If skill is Pure Bodywhile its nature is Alegre and the teratype available is type Ghost. In relation to the object with which it is equipped, it has a Election Ribbon.

Join the conversation