the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, it seems that some news outlets have been able to test this second part of the additional content. Thanks to this, the following details have been confirmed:

Terrarium Exploration: This expansion introduces the Terrarium, an area with four distinct biomes: Polar, Savannah, Coast, and Canyon, each housing different Pokémon, including regional forms from other areas.

Pokémon variety: Inside the Terrarium, there are a variety of Pokémon, including regional forms, generating a Safari environment that stands out for its diversity.

Exploration and elements: Despite being an artificial environment, the Terrarium offers ample spaces to explore, interactions with students, and a variety of items, including new Teralites useful for type changes in Pokémon.

Battles and difficulty: A challenge is presented with high level trainers and double battles throughout the Terrarium. Blueberry Academy High Command offers difficult and strategic combat, challenging even experienced players.

More details of this Pokémon Scarlet and Purple DLC

New moves and strategies: New TMs (technical machines) are included with old and new moves that promise to influence the game’s competitive strategies.

Inspirations and atmosphere: The Terrarium environment includes inspiration from past regions of the Pokémon series, adding elements from Unova, Alola, and more to the area. For now the media cannot talk more about them, as it is embargoed.

Performance: Although some frame drops and minor issues were experienced, overall performance remained within Pokémon Scarlet and Purple standards.

Conclusion: They claim that The Indigo Disc is shaping up to be one of Pokémon’s most extensive expansions, challenging and rich in content, promising to be an exciting close to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

