With the announcement of the official date of the DLC The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple, the inevitable has happened: endless rumors related to its content.

What the Pokémon community does agree on is that this DLC will bring revolutionary content to the Pokémon saga.since there will be new Pokémon, characters and many other quite interesting issues.

Will add new Pokémon, in total 8 and we already know half of them and those that remain to be known would be Entei, Terrakion, Dipplin’s Evolution and something else.

The thing is not left here, but also Recent data suggests that there are Pokémon from past Generations that will not be seen againsuch as: Furfrou, Pansage, Simisage, Pansear, Simisear, Panpour, Simipour, Patrat… Although this could still change, but there is a high possibility that they will not be present.

Another leak is related to the story, and everything indicates that this part of the DLC will become much darker for the protagonists.. We are looking forward to knowing more details about this.

Another very interesting fact from the leaks is that it is possible that a tool will appear to facilitate the breeding of Pokémon for competitive Pokémon, but this is something we don’t know at this time.

Also, this information is not official and we will be attentive to any news that happens in this regard to inform you.

