We already told you on the website about the physical launch of the DLC in Japan, and today another undoubtedly interesting announcement was shared about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It is related to its DLC, after the news presented in the last Pokémon Presents!

This time, the information focuses on the physical edition that was released today. This includes each Scarlet or Purple base game and the full DLCthat is, The Turquoise Mask and The Indigo Disc.

This physical edition includes the base game + The Turquoise Mask on the cartridge, but Indigo disk is downloaded separately. It was released today November 3, 2023 and those who get it will receive a serial code for 100 Poké Balls.

This is what the boxes look like:

Don’t forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

What do you think? We read you in the comments!

Fuente.