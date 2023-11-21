Pokémon Scarlet and Purple brings us excellent news that will take just a couple of days to be incorporated into the game. Game Freak gives us again with a new Theraincursion that will not leave anything behind. The protagonist of this new confrontation is neither more nor less than Samurott de Hisui, a unique Pokémon that is part of the 7-star raids that trainers like so much. In this article as a guide you will learn everything you need to know to face this mysterious Pokémon.

What is the date on which Hisui’s Samurott will appear in the Teraraids

The Teraraid will appear during two different weekends. First We will have it from November 24, 2023 until November 26, 2023. While the second will be valid throughout December 1, 2023. Two designated dates that will allow us to experience this new Teraincursion and get rewards and unique Pokémon.

Move Set

We know that Hisui’s Samurott embodies two types of Pokémon. Those that are made of water, and others that are the sinister type. So the archetype of this creature is Water/Sinister. This, together with the fact that its base attack statistic will be 108, we have a very versatile Pokémon that will make things difficult for us if we do not prepare well. Additionally, being a Tera type, it will have greater STAB and attack power. As well as very powerful movements such as:

Until the Teraraids are activated we will not have new news about the rest of movements that this Pokémon will use in the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple raid.

What Pokémon could face Hisui’s Samurott?

At the moment we do not have a specific list of which Pokémon would be used to fight in this dangerous Teraraid. Our bets are currently on Ogerpon which is the strongest and most versatile Pokémon in the entire game. So we only have to wait a couple of days to find out new and interesting information.