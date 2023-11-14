Pokémon Scarlet and Purple is characterized by occasionally offering us a direct window into Teraraids. Raid events that tend to be more complex and feature versions of some Pokémon that are much stronger. For example in the Eevee 7 Star Raid, we will have to follow some guidelines to adapt in the best possible way. In this article as a guide we will review the tips, movements and Pokémon that could be most useful to face this Teraraid.

These are Eevee’s most powerful moves in this 7-star Teraraid

Because there are still a few days left for the Teraraid to take shape, We do not know what the official movements that Eevee will use in this Teraincursion will be. Eevee is a normal type and will also use the Normal Tera, so let’s expect some additional moves. It is also presumed that Eevee surely has some specific move to defeat ghost-type Pokémon, which can do a lot of damage in combat.

We will update this section of the guide later.

These are the Pokémon that could play a decisive role against Eevee

We know as we have said before, that the Ghost type could be the perfect ally to combat Eevee in this 7-star Teraraid. However, we will surely see that the Pokémon have a skill or trait that allows you to attack this type of Pokémon. Since we have not yet confirmed the official set of moves that Eevee will use, we can only make a recommendation based on fighting normal-type Pokémon that can use the Tera ability.

Here is the list provided by Dexerto:

Ferropalms Annihilape Decidueye of Hisui Armarouge

Date on which the Eevee Teraraid in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple will begin

This Teraraid of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple will have its beginning facing the November 17, 2023 and will last 3 days. So its end will come November 20. Eevee will only appear for one weekend, leaving us less chance of completing the event. If you want to overcome this challenge you will have to stick to the schedule that Game Freak has planned for this Teraraid. At the moment we only have to wait a couple of days for it to start.