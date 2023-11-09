Pokémon Scarlet and Purple recently surprised us with the announcement of the 7 star raid of Hisui’s Typhlosion. A Pokémon that looked like it was going to present a bigger challenge to Paldea’s trainers. However, it seems that it has turned out to be quite the opposite.

Although we have seen curious strategies such as Magikarp’s OHKO, what we are going to see next was not prepared to happen. And there is a very cute Pokémon that can solo Hisui’s Typhlosion Raid.

We are talking about Dachsbun, a Pokémon that apparently does not inspire more fear than seeing a Pomeranian, however if we use some specific guidelines We will be able to completely devastate Hisui’s Typhlosion raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, as GameRant has shared:

Body Plank Use Dachsbun’s Teracrystallization ability on turn three. Use Heal on Dachsbun if his health (HP) drops too much during the last few steps of the fight.

In addition, we will also need to have 1 metronome, so that Dachsbun has the “baked body” ability; 26 calcium; 26 extra health point at least; 50 Tera Shards; plenty of potions and healing to face the fight. Do you dare to try this challenge and tell us how it went?