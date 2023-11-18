Get one of the best Pokémon in the world in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple with this code that will be activated for a very short time.

The season of gifts is back in Pokémon games. While they continue to give away two of the best items in the game, Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have announced that there will be a new Mystery Gift Code to get one of the best pokemon in the world in Scarlet and PurpleAvailable only for a limited time.

Very soon you will be able to get the Dragapult of the Spanish champion Alex Gómez Bernawinner of the North American International Championship Masters Division of this year. One of the key members of his team is going to be yours with the promotion that will begin on the occasion of the Latin American International Championship in mid-November, in addition to a special letter from Ferropaladín Ex in digital format. Do you want to get one of the best Dragapult in the world? Well pay attention.

How to get the champion Dragapult that gives Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

For get the United States Champion Dragapult as a gift in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, you just have to enter the distribution code that was released during the live broadcast of the International Pokémon Championship of Latin America 2024which is celebrated from November 17 to 19 2023. The code can be redeemed until November 20, 2023. Here it is:

Champion Dragapult gift code – LA1CPHANT0M4CE

If you don’t know how to redeem the code, you have to follow these steps:

Update Pokémon Scarlet and Purple to the latest available version, if you haven’t already. Enter your game. Access the menu and go to the PokéPortal. Enter the Mystery Gift section. Access the Redeem Code option. Enter the code (it will be available in an update to this post).

Characteristics of Alex Gómez’s champion Dragapult

Dragapult is the final evolution of Dreepy, Galar Pokémon the one we met in Sword and Shield. The one you will get with this Mystery Gift code has some special features What we are going to show you next:

Gender – Macho.

Level – 50.

Nature – Alegre.

Ability – Pure Body.

Teratype – Ghost.

Equipped item – Election Ribbon.

Movements – Terablast, Dracoarrows, Phantom Strike, Back and forth.

Poké Ball – Gloria Ball.

