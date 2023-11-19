New event on the way! Here we get undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that more available content has already been officially offered, in the form of Terraincursiones.

This time, the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, it has now been confirmed that the next Teraincursions event has already been announced, focused on this Pokémon. These are the details for Scarlet and Purple:

We will find in Teraincursiones from 7 stars to Samurott de Hisui with Teratipo Agua and special brand. It can only be captured once per saved file. This event will run from 00:00 UTC on November 24 to 23:59 UTC on November 26 and again from December 1 to 3.

