In the post below, we can learn that The Pokémon Company has announced a new song in collaboration with the musical duo YOASOBI, inspired by Pokémon Scarlet and Purple and called “Biri-Biri”. It will be available at 00:00 JST on November 18, 2023, accompanied by a music video.

Japanese versions and a special English edition will be released on the same day. This song is inspired in a short novel titled “After the Rain With You”, released on November 10, focused on Mencía and his rival. You can see the teaser below:

On November 18, a YASOBI tune called Biri-Biri is released to celebrate the anniversary of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. pic.twitter.com/Ovq5MZAuL5 — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) November 16, 2023

