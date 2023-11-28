We didn’t expect this! Here we get undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that information about their next, now canceled, tournament has already been officially offered.

This time the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, it has now been confirmed that the japanese competition event announced a few weeks ago has been cancelled. This is what is known about it:

Hoy has been canceled the next Dragon King Ranked Battle Competition in Japan. The reason is a discovered bug that allowed Miraidon or Koraidon to be registered in the team, and then changed to include ineligible Pokémon.

Investigation is already underway to find a solution and news is expected about a possible repetition of the competition in the future, so we will be attentive. Don’t forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

