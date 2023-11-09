Pokémon Scarlet and Purple has been building a large community over the months. But No matter how much time passes, it seems that Game Freak continues to miss some bugs and errors that can harm the experience of playing the title.

Although some may be funny like the one about the invisibility of an Academy, others could greatly harm our progressor leaving us not knowing what to do or how to react.

Teleport to your mother’s house glitch?

A mysterious glitch in the game caused a Pokémon Scarlet and Purple player to “teleport,” and the funny thing is that he did it homecoming in the game. A mysterious jump that has raised many doubts about the design of the game, and about how there are players who manage to unlock this type of errors.

Since from what we saw in the video, it is not a specific error, it is forced by the insistence of a player who seemed to want to break the limits of Scarlet and Purple. What do you think? Below we leave you the Complete Guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple for you to take a look at.

