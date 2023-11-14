Pokémon Scarlet and Purple and Nintendo announced that in a few days the new DLC The Indigo Disk to complement the base game and the Turquoise Mask. News that many Pokémon fans have celebrated.

And it is known that this new DLC will be set in Unova/Unova, and one of the most anticipated Pokémon to arrive in the game would be Terapagosthe mystical turtle-like creature that many argue, would be more powerful than Arceus.

The chances that this Pokémon will arrive with the new Pokémon Scarlet and Purple DLC are quite probable, since in the Pokémon Horizons anime we have also seen signs and we have been told the story behind this emblematic and mysterious Pokémon.

Terapagos is of an unknown type, since we still do not officially know what type, although we can deduce what its base form and its Teracrystal form are. Hence, the window of opportunity is wide open for Game Freak to add this long-awaited Pokémon to the game. It could be the perfect occasion to close the ninth generation of Pokémon.

