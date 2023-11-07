Pokémon Scarlet and Purple has one of the most spectacular Academies that we have seen in the history of Pokémon. In the Scarlet version we have the Orange Academy and in the Purple version we have the Grape Academy. And we have recently learned that in the new DLC we will find the Blueberry Academy, located in the Unova region and where the Indigo Disk will be developed.

Although in the Game Freak game we can spend time at the Academy, It doesn’t really have a very important role in the story. and game development. In fact, what brings us here is a player’s sinister discovery regarding the Academy’s appearance in Scarlet and Purple.

Has this happened to anyone else?? (Also team star spoiler)

A “bug” in the game that has completely changed the Academy as we knew it. The concrete change happens because everyone interior of the Academy has become invisiblewhile we can still see the doors and dozens of windows that line the structure.

A surprising “error” or glitch in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple that has caught this player by surprise and that many have described it as shocking and sinister on the forum. What do you think about it? Was it a surprising discovery?

