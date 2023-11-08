As you know, the special arc of the Pokémon anime has been broadcast in Japan, but we also already have a new season that does not focus on Ash and is called Pokémon Horizons.

We have already told you about this new season of the anime that will not star Ash. Now The Pokémon Company has published a video that reviews Ash’s career in the anime.

You have it below:

What do you think? You can find our coverage of the Pokémon anime here and its Western premiere here.

