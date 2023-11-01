We bring an interesting announcement for Nintendo fans in general. This is effectively a new event with Pokémon.

In the compilation you have below, we can learn that The Pokémon Company has confirmed the presence of the franchise in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This is the 23rd consecutive year the franchise has attended the parade.

It is expected to feature a Pikachu and Eevee balloon on a Poké Ball-inspired sled. It is the third year they have used this balloon with Eevee included. The parade will take place on November 24so we will be attentive to more details.

