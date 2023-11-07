Pokémon players are currently calling for one of the most beloved features of Pokémon Legends: Arceus to be currently incorporated into the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple DLC. We are talking about the Turquoise Mask.

The claim has been widely shared on networks and forums, and what less than bring you first-hand information so you can take a look. The claim is linked to the function Shiny and how to spot them more quickly in the Scarlet and Purple universe.

Petition for gamefreak to add a charm that chimes whenever a shiny Pokémon is near.

In view of how the situation currently stands in Game Freak’s latest game and DLC, Nothing makes us foresee that this change will take place in the Turquoise Mask. Most likely, if it joins, it will do so on the Indigo Disc, the game’s next DLC, which already has an official release date.

For now we don’t have any official confirmation by the creators of the game that makes us suspect that a function to detect Shiny It will be easier to incorporate it, but it is true that this claim has existed in the game community for quite some time.

Who knows, they might end up surprising us. Do you think they will end up adding a feature like this to the game?

