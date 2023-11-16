The new version of Pokémon Home could be a real revolution for future installments of the saga, recording unique data for each Pokémon.

The future of Pokémon seems really promising, especially after the good data obtained with Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, the deliveries of the ninth generation that are already awaiting the launch of El Disco Índigo for December 14. However, all eyes seem to focus on the 2024 project that Game Freak is preparing for its arrival on Nintendo Switch 2. But it does not seem to be the only thing being worked on, since one of the existing functions could undergo a real revolution to define the future of the saga.

In this way, through a patent it has been discovered that Pokémon Homethe application intended to collect all the Pokémon belonging to a user, could suffer big changes in the future. According to the colleagues at GoNintendo, this patent refers to a “Content Storage System, Media and Server” which will drastically change everything the current version offers to date. The objective would be turn each Pokémon into a unique and distinguishable creature of the others of the same species, detailing the experiences you have had throughout the base game in which he was captured and trained.

So that, the new Pokémon Home would be able to update the information of the different Pokémon in real time. A measure that would cause everything to take on greater significance in the history of that Pokémon and help to directly relate the main title in which it has been played and the storage system that would contain it. At the moment it is only a patent, so We will have to wait to see if it becomes a reality sometime.

The new Pokémon will be revealed in February 2024

Once it occurs the premiere of El Disco Índigo on December 14, there will no longer be anything scheduled in the immediate future of Pokémon, so we will have to wait to find out new information. Something that will happen next February 2024when the Pokémon Daythe moment chosen by Game Freak to reveal the projects in which they are currently involved.

Everything indicates that the delivery that will be the protagonist during the next year will mean the return to the Unova regionalthough the format in which it will be done is unknown, and it could be a classic remake or a delivery under the Arceus Legends formula.

