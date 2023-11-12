After receiving the first content from Paldea, it seems that this app already has new content on the way! One more day we bring you a small compilation of more news that this mobile application has confirmed today. These are the things that are being prepared today for Pokémon Masters EX!

Pokémon Masters EX

In this case, we have learned that a new game mode has already been announced. Is about a new battle mode called Ultimate Battles that will be available starting November 14.

On that date we will receive the first battle, which will be against Destra and Entei similar to Legendary Sands but much stronger. To access it, you must complete the Champions Stadium on Hard Level 1.

Here you can see the published image:

What do you think? You can find our complete coverage of the app here.

