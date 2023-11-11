Once again, we get fascinating fan-art that imagines Pokémon in human form. It is undoubtedly very curious.

Lotad is a Water and Grass type Pokémon introduced in the third generation. This has two subsequent stages, introduced in the same generation, and which have the same combination of types. These are Lombre and Ludicolo.

In this case, Reddit user endifi has shown what all these evolutionary stages could look like as if they were humans. It is not the first time that we see fan-arts of this style where the appearance and characteristics of the Pokémon are mixed with the human form, despite the fact that nothing similar has occurred in the titles or the anime except for exceptions such as the fusion between Nihilego and Samina in Pokémon Sun and Moon.

In the first image you can see a human in the shape of a little boy or girl, representing Lotad. On the other hand, in the second and third images you can see how this human is growing, representing both Lombre and Ludicolo. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

270 Lotad – 272 Ludicolo (OC)

byu/endifi inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think another design could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

Via.