The Pokémon universe has given us such a broad ecosystem of games, movies, anime, series, comics, merchandising and many other things for decades. But it seems that things have not stopped there. If the Pokémon TCG theme and its exclusive cards were already bordering on outrageous prices, the Pokémon Jewels are not far behind.

Almost 30k euros is what a special Pikachu jewel would be worth. We are not joking. Collecting and world of jewelry It is the most complicated and expensive. In 18-karat gold Pikachu is the jewel that would be worth a total of 27,000 euros and is available within the Tiffany & Co. jewelry line.

The truth is that this new collaboration between famous jewelry and artist Arshamhas led to a unique line of Pokémon jewelry that includes:

6 Oxidized Sterling Silver and Diamond Pendants based on – Pikachu, Mew, Cubone, Charmander, Squirtle and Jigglypuff.

Each of these pendants costs individually €1,204.55. A price that is out of reach of most mortals, but that others will nevertheless find interesting. (We already know what collectors are like and what they are willing to pay).

On the other hand we have the golden Pikachu that comes in two different sizes, with the large one reaching a whopping 29,000 US dollars. What the exchange rate has been is just over 27,000 euros. If anyone is interested and can afford it, there are the details.

