Pokémon fans will never cease to surprise us. Today we bring you an undoubtedly great documentary that has amazed us, to say the least.

In this case, we are talking about Elious Entertainment and its great animations. These videos They imitate the style of National Geographic wildlife documentaries, showing Pokémon in their natural environment. From the stunning shots to the David Attenborough-style narration, these animations add a level of realism rare in the Pokémon world.

The complete series of these videos can be found on the Elious Entertainment channel. Don’t hesitate to take a look!

Remember that you can consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023) on the website.

