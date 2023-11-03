We once again receive a curious fan-art related to one of the franchises most loved by Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about Pokémon. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

Blissey is a Normal type belonging to the 2nd generation. He is one of the most curious mons of the generation mainly due to its number of health points, being the one with the highest number of points in this statistic including all up to legendary. In this case, Reddit user endifi has shown what Blissey could look likethis well-known mon, if it had a human form.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style have been shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see a human inspired by a species of fairy with a color palette similar to that of the Pokémon, with pale pink and white tones, as well as an appearance also comparable to that of the nurses at Pokémon Centers, since Blissey is about of a Pokémon that we have been able to see helping in that context.

You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

What do you think? Do you think another design could have turned out better? Had you imagined a fan-art with these characteristics like this? We read you in the comments.

