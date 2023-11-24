As you know, we have shared several regional shapes designed by Pokémon artists on the web. Today we bring you one more, this time focused on Muk. You already know that you have all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023) on the web.

Dunsparce is a Normal-type Pokémon introduced in the 2nd generation. Its evolution is about Dudunsparce, and the latter is one of the most controversial of the 9th generation due to its enormous resemblance to its previous stage. In this case, Reddit user FallinDevast hhas shown what a spectacular different form could look like than the usual one inspired by a regional form, the variants that are present in the different regions starting from Alola, as happened in the case of Pokémon like Raticate or Muk from Alola.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired by regional forms are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see Dunsparce with a similar look and concept but with different color palettes depending on the genre. This would feature the Dragon type in addition to the Fairy.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

(OC) Dunsparce Regional Fakemon

byu/FallinDevast inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

