New form of Pokémon. It’s not official, but it has delighted fans, especially those who like Greavard and Houndstone.

Greavard is a Ghost-type Pokémon introduced in the 9th generation. This has a later evolution, Houndstone, which has the same combination of types. They are known for their strange appearance, featuring a candle and a tomb on the top of the head depending on their evolutionary phase. In this case, Reddit user TimDrawsStuff has shown what a spectacular different shape could look like than what we are used to seeing, based on the Paper Mario style.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style have been shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the animation you can see both Pokémon looking adorable. Both feature the characteristic body movement of the Paper Mario characters.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

Made our two favourite dead dogs for my Paper Paldea Project: Greavard & Houndstone!

What do you think about it? Do you think another design could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

