Ash Ketchum’s exciting and long-lasting adventure came to an end months ago. Now, fans are waiting for Pokémon Horizons, the next anime in the popular franchise that will have new protagonists. If you are one of them, you will be happy to know that the animated series already has a release date and it has been confirmed which service it will arrive on.

When and where to see Pokémon Horizons?

A new era for Pokémon is approaching

Through a statement, The Pokémon Company stated that almost everything is ready for the launch of Pokémon Horizons in other regions outside of Japan. The anime will be available to all fans early next year. To be exact, it will be released on February 23, 2024.

This new adventure starring Liko, Roy, Sprigatito and Fuecoco can be enjoyed in Netflix. Young people will travel throughout various regions and meet charismatic characters, such as Friede, Captain Pikachu and the Rising Volt Tacklers.

Not everyone will be your allies, because on your path you will also encounter the Explorers, a mysterious group with dubious intentions. The Pokémon Company recalled that months ago it released the first 11 minutes of the first chapter, so it recommended fans watch it again to calm their desire for the series.

Finally, the company released a new trailer for Pokémon Horizons, where we see the protagonists, some of their allies, enemies and, of course, a wide variety of creatures and locations. You can see it below:

