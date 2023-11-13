We bring an interesting compilation related to one of the most beloved franchises by Nintendo fans. It is indeed about Pokémon. There are new features from the classic Gold and Silver!

In the post you have below, we can learn a curious detail about its protagonist. The Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver games are widely considered to be one of the best in the extensive franchise. Surprisingly, it has now been confirmed that the male protagonist’s design was modified to look more like a ninja in the DS versions.

According to the art director Takao Unno, the idea was to make it more Japanese, specifically ninja-like. When asked directly if the character Eco/Ethan is really a ninja, Unno responded affirmatively, pointing to his tapered pants and tight clothing. Although it could be a joke, the possibility remains up in the air.

Furthermore, it is mentioned that the accidental exclusion of the female protagonist original, ‘Kris’, of the remakes was due to Unno designing ‘Lyra’ without consulting Ken Sugimori’s original Pokémon art. Curious details compiled in the video below!

What do you think?

