Las Zygarde cells in Pokémon GO They are responsible for many joys and tantrums in the community. However, from time to time they also leave us with some curious facts.

Although we recently had the first trainer to achieve the final form of Zygarde, others have not stopped extolling the best method to obtain cells. And although there are still some criticisms about the Routes, this mechanic is one of the most valued this year.

But one player sacrificed one of his days of play to bring us an interesting fact about cells.

This trainer discovered Zygarde’s cell limit in Pokémon GO

Player bashford427 interested the community again in the Zygarde cells in Pokémon GO with his most recent publication.

In this he explained that he has been collecting this coveted item for months in the hopes of obtaining all the forms of Zygarde. And that’s how he made a very interesting discovery about it.

It seems that there is a specific limit of Zygarde cells that each Pokémon GO player can carry. The magic number seems to be 250, and the game won’t register any more after these.

This was confirmed by the player who, after much effort, managed to accumulate 248 before going out on one more adventure. However, despite having spent the entire day collecting cells, the game counted no more than 250. The trainer wasted his entire day, but he made a new discovery.

Remember that to store cells you will need to have completed the All About Zygarde Special Research. This debuted in July 2023 with a total of six steps, and its tasks include following routes, using Incense, performing Throws, collecting rewards, and more.

After completing the third step you will receive an encounter with Zygarde in his 10% form and a Cuby Zygarde to store the cells. And it makes sense that since it is just a cube, it has a content limit.

Of course this is not a big problem, since not everyone is interested in getting as many Zygarde cells in Pokémon GO through the Routes. However, it is interesting to know that there is a specific limit, and we wonder if at some point Niantic plans to lift it to allow these types of goals that exceed 100%.

How are Zygarde cells obtained?

You can gather Zygarde cells in Pokémon GO thanks to the function of Routes. This is a recent mechanic that allows players to create their own routes to encourage other trainers to explore their surroundings. The journey is full of rewards along the way, including these coveted cells.

To start following a Route you will first need to search for it using the nearby items feature within the game. You will find in the menu a Routes tab that will allow you to see all the nearby routes around you. These are created by other players and you may find more trainers browsing them.

To start you just need to go to the starting point of a Route, which is usually in a PokéParada or a Gym. The app’s map will highlight the path you need to take.

And as you walk along the Route, you may come across some bright green objects highlighted on the screen. These are the Zygarde Cells from Pokémon GO. Pay close attention not to miss them, since they are quite small and you can skip them if you find yourself distracted on the route.