From strikes in the cinema, in the editorial field, illustrators, animators, designers…Artificial Intelligence has turned many upside down, and in different areas as well. But what no one expected was that it would come to Pokémon GO.

While in the past Niantic has had some strong criticism against the use of supposed art made by AI, it seems that now Artificial Intelligence will be implemented as a function within Pokémon GO. Here you have all the details:

In an official interview with the BBC, John Hanke, co-creator on the game, said that the year 2024 It was going to be revolutionary for Niantic and for Pokémon GO. In fact, the CEO has announced that Pokémon GO will be one of the first games he implements an artificial intelligence function in its features.

We still don’t know officially what will the role be exactly what this function will have, but in Hanke’s words:

“We always use AI to make Pokémon GO creatures react to their environment in a “realistic” way. “The same technology will also be used to adjust Pokémon.”

Do you think this is good news, or that the increasingly frequent use of Artificial Intelligence can worsen the gaming experience in the long run? We read you.

Via