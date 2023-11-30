That’s how it is Vanilluxe in Pokémon GO. Niantic’s game never ceases to surprise us day in and day out with all the interesting content it continually brings us. Vanilluxe is the protagonist of this guide-type article. If you are a player Pokémon GO You will surely be interested in learning more about this Pokémon, its statistics, potential and the most effective way to catch it and study its movements. All the details about this Pokémon below:

Vanilluxe and its statistics in Pokémon GO

Vanilluxe It has a distribution of statistics focused mainly on its offensive capacity. In fact, it has the following characteristics:

218 Attack points 184 Defense points 174 STAB Its maximum CP rises to 2822 points in Pokémon GO

Vanilluxe’s ​​best moves

As usually happens with all Pokémon that arrive or are in the Niantic game, we can see the main skills and potential of each one from the first moment. In the case of the little Vanilluxe, we have movements based mainly on ice. Next we will tell you which is its most used basic movement in both fast and charged attacks:

Fast attack: Frozen Mist

Charged attack: Blizzard

When we are in weather neutral or coldyour combat capacity will be increased.

All the moves that Vanilluxe can learn

He Pokémon can learn a total of 2 extra fast attacks, and 3 charged attacks. We will have to adapt to each one depending on what we are looking for. Here we will tell you all the movements that this very icy and particular little creature can learn in Pokémon GO:

Fast movements

Charged Moves

Spotlight Glow Blizzard Lightning Signal

Vanilluxe It is an interesting Pokémon to obtain and enhance, although it is not by far the most powerful addition that we can add to our combat team. If you are interested, you can always maximize it for yourself and check it out directly.