We already knew the dates of their future events, now we have more news about Pokémon GO. It seems that Niantic has detailed the next official Tour of the title.

In this case, will focus on Sinnoh. These are the details shared:

Event Dates:

Local: February 17 and 18 at the Rose Bowl stadium in Los Angeles.

Global: February 24 and 25 as a global event. Both are ticketed events.

Shaymin Shiny Master Research:

Available in Los Angeles and Global, being more challenging in Global. All available Sinnoh Pokémon will be Shiny in the event.

The Angels:

5-star raids with Dialga and Palkia, 1-star raids with Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup. Four habitats with specific Pokémon in each one.

Event Content in Los Angeles:

Habitats: Entangled Ruins, Seaside Metropolis, Bubbling Mire, Hot Mountain Spring.

Incense: Unown S, I, N, O & H.

Eggs: Various Pokémon in different types of eggs.

Snapshots: Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup with special hats.

Potential Encounters: Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf in the wild.

Extras for Players in Los Angeles:

Incubator distance reduced by 50%, 6 special trades per day, Stardust cost reduced by 50% for trades, 9 free raid passes, and increased Shiny Pokémon chance. Common game add-ons: Raider, Egg Enthusiast, and Town Enthusiast.

As you can see, the Pokémon GO Tour 2024 event focused on Sinnoh will offer a wide range of activities, raids, special encounters and rewards for both local and global participants, with unique challenges and opportunities to obtain shiny and Sinnoh-exclusive Pokémon.

Finally, we remind you that you have all the gift codes that currently work here. What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of Pokémon GO at this link.

Via.