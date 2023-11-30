Pokémon GO It is full of surprises. But we didn’t expect that due to a Niantic bugwe knew some of the new legendary forms that will arrive with the event of Tour Sinnoh. More than an error, we are talking about an accident that has not gone unnoticed by the most attentive.

The next event Pokémon GO Tour of 2024, It will bring us many surprises that we still do not know, and others that, thanks to the analytical skills of the player community, we already know. And they have to do with the new legendary forms.

New Legendary forms debut confirmed!

And as has been discussed in this post by Redditit seems that the image that accompanied the tour announcement should not have been posted, or perhaps it was all part of a strategy by Niantic to receive even more attention.

We are talking more specifically about the Origin forms of Palkia and Dialga. The protagonists of Diamond and Pearl.

