Niantic has revealed some details about the next Pokémon GO City Safari event that will arrive in 2024. And the best of all is that we already know from official sources which city will open the range of options for the 2024 City Safari.

It seems that the next city on the calendar to launch the event in 2024 will be none other than Tainan. A city in Taiwan. In fact you can now buy the tickets necessary to participate in person at the event.

We will be able to capture some quite rare Pokémon, as well as the most curious Eevee evolutions, Pokémon like Skiddo, Bouffalant and many more. So if you were planning to go on a trip to this country, this is still a perfect time if you are also one of the most fervent fans of Pokémon GO.

