This Pokémon GO device has captured the attention of thousands of fans and players of Niantic’s work for mobile phones. And it turns out thatThis new device that allows us to capture Pokémon automaticallyis very reminiscent of one of the most important watches on the current market.

Auto-Capture devices have flooded the market since Pokémon GO came out in 2016. And in the case of the Go-tcha Stealth, its design is very reminiscent of an Apple Watch, one of the most important watches in its field and that many know.

This device has managed to carve out a niche for itself and attract the attentive gazes of many curious onlookers who might be interested in purchasing a device of this style. The Auto-Capture watch was announced last November 20, 2023so it has barely been born and has already reached and aroused a lot of interest in the Pokémon GO community.

Brand New Go-tcha Stealth is Here! Features:

– Stealth

– Color Touch Screen

– 30 minute Buddy Timer

– Auto Catch & Spin

– Wireless Fast Charging

– Interchangeable Bands Pre order to save $20 now https://t.co/e8dfyR1P2l #pokemongo #gotcha #gotchastealth #teamstealth pic.twitter.com/6zHdT3lcTf — The Trainer Club (@thetrainerclubb) November 20, 2023

Some of his characteristics son:

Stealth Color touchscreen 30-minute buddy timer Auto capture and flip Wireless fast charging Interchangeable bands

A wide range of features that make it an option very interesting if we want a device like this on our long walks or in the Pokémon GO Routes.

Via