It doesn’t always have to be the most recent news that is interesting to show you. Sometimes a look at the community itself that has been built over the years In games like Pokémon GO there are a couple of anecdotes to tell that surely some Nintendero feels reflected.

That is the case of the author of a Reddit post who has shared a very special capture for him, since in his words “I had been hunting that Shiny for 17 years“. They are not minor words but it seems that his wife didn’t care at all.

“After each catch, My wife tries to claim my Pokémon as hers..”

byu/FantasticLandscape99 inpokemongo

A situation that has seemed comical to us and a reflection of what is surely many fans and readers of the web, have ever happened in your life. Sometimes a look at the Pokémon fandom and different Nintendo games is enough to make us smile on the weekend, don’t you think?

