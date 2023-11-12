Pokémon GO is a game that has a wide range of different Pokémon. Over the years, Niantic has been adding more and more options and creatures from different generations to complement an already quite extensive cast. Furthermore, with the inclusion of the PvP or player versus player mode, the choices of some coaches to form a team have opened a wound in the community. A wound that seems to have “bled” with the latest votes from the community.

In this article we will tell you what is the list of the Pokémon most hated by Pokémon GO players at the moment.

These are the Pokémon proposed by the community

You may already know which Pokémon can appear on this list. Everything has arisen as a result of a post on Reddit, where the community or at least part of it (and where you can participate), has left some very interesting names of the most hated Pokémon options for the game’s PvP mode:

As a pvp player what is your most hated pokemon?

byu/pandey_Swapnil in pokemongo

Swampert

Greninja

Stunfisk

Stunfisk de Galar

Lanturn

Noctowl

Brutish

Bastiodon

They are some of the Pokémon that have appeared the most on the lists such as the most uncomfortable and hated options of finding yourself in PvP mode. A pattern is clearly repeated and that is that water types seem to bother the strategies of Pokémon GO players a lot.

Why is Swampert the most hated of all?

Swampert evolves from Marshtomp and is a Pokémon that combines the elements of water with earth. It is resistant to electric type, poison, rock, steel and fire. While it presents a certain vulnerability against Plant types. In addition, its Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon abilities make it a fearsome rival, and the one chosen mostly by the Pokémon GO community as the most “hated” in PvP. Furthermore, when it is used in battles against other trainers, as it is a Pokémon with many resistances, sometimes we will have no way to counteract its power in battle.

This fact highlights that it has become the option that coaches want not to see in the confrontation modes against other players. If you have been regularly playing Pokémon GO, you probably share many of the options that we have previously shown you in the list.

Don’t forget to share your experience in Pokémon GO and Which is for you the most hated Pokémon in PvP.