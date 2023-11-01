We already know what the general Highlight Hours that we will face will be for this month of November 2023 in the Niantic game that so much community has behind it. It is not a mystery that like every month, we will have new key hours that They will allow us to advance in our tasks, objectives and general progress that we propose. That is why in this article as a guide we will give you a general look at all the Featured Hours for the month of November in Pokémon GO.

Updated Featured Hours

Below we offer you a list with the highlighted hours and the key days in which they will appear for this new month:

November 7: Cinchou – 2 sweets/candies for transferring Pokémon.

November 14th: Buneary – double experience for evolving Pokémon.

November 21: Dunsparce – double Stardust for capturing Pokémon.

November 28: Lechonk – Double experience for capturing Pokémon.

Furthermore, it must be taken into account that These featured hours will only be available from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in your local time. On the previously indicated days.

You can get more information here.

What are Pokémon GO Featured Hours?

Highlight Hours are time slots that occur about 4 times in a month, in which we can receive many more bonuses and rewards if we meet the objectives and guidelines that Niantic itself recommends before the start of each new month.

They normally occur between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. in local afternoon time. So during this time and on each appointed day, we will obtain more benefits for carrying out a specific task. They tend to be very important hours throughout the month, and very well used by the vast majority of Pokémon trainers who want to continue progressing in the game.